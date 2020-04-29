Schools to hold graduations at drive-in movie theater in Kansas

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) – Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools have a plan to make sure 2020 seniors are recognized.

“This year’s graduation is headed to the movies,” the district announced Tuesday.

To be specific, KCKPS is holding its graduations at the Boulevard Drive-In, which is celebrating 70 years in operation this year and is one of only two drive-ins in the area.

The district will have six nights of ceremonies at the drive-in, featuring graduates’ names on the big screen.

A lot of details still haven’t been announced yet, including times and dates for each ceremony, but the district said it will still be social distancing.

Share this story

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter