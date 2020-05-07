Science Museum Oklahoma adds curbside service for museum store

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Science Museum Oklahoma is making it easier to add new ways to learn and play at home with drive-up, curbside service from SMO’s museum store, The Science Shop.

“Since closing our doors in March – what should’ve been the busiest time of our year – we’ve been touched by messages of support from our community. We’re excited to give families a chance to support the museum in a tangible way and shop the museum store even as we remain closed,” said Sherry Marshall, president and CEO of Science Museum Oklahoma.

As thanks for supporting the museum, all purchases will include a pass to return to SMO when the museum reopens.

“Our selection of activities, toys, and games are perfect for staying home and supporting learning, curiosity and exploration in a way that is absolutely second to none. The Science Shop team is curating a fantastic selection of items that will appeal to scientists and curious minds of all ages and as always, museum members will get a discount on their purchases at the Shop.”

The Science Shop staff will debut a selection of items weekly – a new collection of items will be announced each Saturday with purchases beginning that day for the following week. Items can be purchased online for in-person, drive-up pick up while supplies last – all pick-ups will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday at the museum located at 2020 Remington Pl. in Oklahoma City.

For the week of May 11-15, items include a magnet building set for young scientists, cake making sets in unicorn, dinosaur and space themes, the Bananagrams game, a marble track set, a kinetic sandbox kit, a 500-piece secret garden puzzle, train sets, a doodling robot, a tabletop volcano, and more – prices start at $10.99 and full item descriptions and links to purchase can be found here.

Shoppers will receive an email when their order is ready and can call The Science Shop at (405) 602-3690 when they arrive to have their order carried out to their vehicle. No coupons can be accepted at this time.

Science Museum Oklahoma remains temporarily closed to stem the spread of COVID-19 and shoppers will not be able to enter the museum.

Science Museum Oklahoma is currently working toward a June reopening and is enrolling for summer camps online here.