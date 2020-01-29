Science Museum Oklahoma going to "A Galaxy Far, Far Away" in 21 & up event

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This is not a Jedi Mind Trick – Science Museum Oklahoma is hosting an adults-only night with laser swords, food, alcoholic beverages and more.

From 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, the museum will host “SMO 21: A Galaxy Far, Far Away,” presented by Express Employment International.

Adults ages 21 and up will explore galactic science with empire builders and what the museum describes as “the more rebellious types” complete with laser sword battles, the opportunity to create robots, digging through an other-worldly swamp and even encounters with animals.

“This is our first trip to a galaxy far, far away for SMO 21 — longtime SMO 21 fans weren’t sure we’d ever do it, and I find the lack of faith disturbing,” said Clint Stone, vice president of programs for Science Museum Oklahoma. “Whether you always dreamed of being a space cowboy, a rebellious princess, a gambler or a moisture farmer, this evening brings a balance of fun and discovery. When it comes to science there is only do, there is no try.”

There will be a cash bar with “intergalactic cocktails,” wine and beer.

The museum’s cantina will also be open with both meals and snacks.

If your’re interested, tickets are $21 in advance and $25 day of – if not sold out.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Science Museum Oklahoma will be hosting more 21 and up events in April, June, August and October.

Those themes are TBA.

