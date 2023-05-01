OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you love watching live music, you won’t want to miss an upcoming concert series in Oklahoma City.

Recently, USA Today’s 10 Best tried to find the ‘Best Outdoor Concert Series’ locations in 2023.

Organizers say they asked a panel of experts to nominate their favorite spots, and then brought the list to the public for a vote.

As a result of their poll, a well-known spot in Oklahoma City made the final cut.

Scissortail Park made the list at No. 3 for its ‘Scissortail Park Summer Concert Series.’

“Scissortail Park first opened in 2019 and their Summer Concert Series has only been happening a handful of years, but it’s already become a favorite among locals and visitors alike. Attendees can stretch out on the green with drinks and enjoy tunes from a variety of artists, with previous performers including LeAnn Rimes, Mezclave Latin Jazz & Salsa and the Oklahoma City Philharmonic,” USA Today wrote.

The list is as follows:

Somers Point Beach Concert Series- Somers Point, New Jersey Summer’s Fifth Night at Utica Square- Tulsa, Oklahoma Scissortail Park Summer Concert Series- Oklahoma City TGIF Concerts in the Park- Carlsbad, California Knights on the Fox- De Pere, Wisconsin Millennium Park Summer Music Series- Chicago Live on the Green- Nashville Summer Free For All- Portland Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage- New York City Sunset Music Series- Mountain Village, Colorado.

