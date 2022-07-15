Television producer Eric Weinberg, shown in this photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department, was arrested on July 14, 2022. (LAPD)

(KTLA) – A producer and writer on television shows including “Scrubs” and “Californication” has been arrested in Los Angeles in connection with “several sexual assaults including rape,” according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Eric Weinberg was arrested around noon on Thursday at a home in the Los Feliz neighborhood, the LAPD said in a press release.

According to police, Weinberg committed a series of sexual assaults between 2012 and 2019, targeting “women in grocery stores, coffee shops, and other public places.”

“Weinberg would approach the women who were in their 20-30s, under the guise of being a photographer and would set up photo shoots with them. Once the women were in his residence, he would sexually assault them during the photo shoot,” the release said.

Weinberg’s IMDB page identifies him as a co-executive producer or supervising producer on more than 100 episodes of “Scrubs” and a co-executive producer on 11 episodes of “Californication,” among other projects.

Weinberg is being held in lieu of $3.225 million, police said.

As of Thursday afternoon, Weinberg did not yet appear in a search of jail records.

Police believe there could be other victims dating back to the 1990s. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 323-561-3272 or 39284@lapd.online.