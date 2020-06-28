Search warrant reveals new information in homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are still trying to piece together what happened after a shooting that left 25-year-old Damon Palmer dead.

On June 9, around 6:30 a.m., police were called for a bloodied body in the street.

A search warrant reads, “the subject had been shot in the back of the head one time, and evidence indicated the body had been dumped on the side of the road after the shooting had occurred.”

After some investigation, police pinpointed an unknown female leaving a hotel with the victim about two hours before his body was found.

Fifteen minutes before that, the victim was communicating with someone else on Facebook.

That person was stopped a few days later for traffic violations.

Officers searched her apartment and car after she admitted she had drugs.

When impounding her car, they noticed “what appeared to be small red spots on her headliner, near the sunroof.”

Police questioned her, and court documents say she admitted she’d heard the victim had been killed, but denied knowing anything about it.

She did say she’d gotten drugs from the victim and took him to the store in the same car.

Police have filed a search warrant for her phone.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.