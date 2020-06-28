Search warrants reveal more information about Edmond McDonald’s shooting

It happened just before 10 p.m. on June 17.

Court documents say the suspects may have gotten food at the drive-thru. A witness says the victim worked at the gas station next door and was taking trash out to a dumpster before going back to her car.

The suspect car then rammed into her car, also hitting her.

At least one suspect got out of the car, started shooting, jumped back in, and the car sped off.

“They pulled up there were shots fired and she was hit and she’s been transported,” Emily Ward with Edmond Police said the night of the shooting.

The victim died at the hospital.

After examining the victim’s phone, police found a possible motive.

A search warrant reads, “in the video, a person is threatening the life of the decedent.” It goes on to say, “family members indicated the decedent was getting death threats from someone via Snapchat.”

Police haven’t yet released details on a suspect.