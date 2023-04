Madi Williams’ dreams came true Monday night at her home in Texas.

Williams was taken sixth (18th overall) in the second round of the WNBA Draft by the Seattle Storm. She’s the first Sooner since Courtney Paris to be drafted by the Storm.

Williams is the 15th Sooner to be drafted in the WNBA and the first since 2013.

The former Sooner averaged nearly 16 points and five boards per game her final season in Norman.

The WNBA season begins in May.