OKLAHOMA CITY(KFOR)- Frank Ramirez was found dead in his cell at the Oklahoma County Detention Center Saturday which is now the second death there in a few days’ time.

The facility announced his death Sunday in a release that stated around 8:40 p.m. Saturday a detention officer was told Ramirez was in distress. They say that officer called for help but, around two hours later he would be pronounced dead.

| OSBI investigating inmate death in Oklahoma County Detention Center >

The exact cause of the detainee’s death is still under investigation. It is, officials say, being investigated as a homicide as all deaths there are until further evidence comes about.

The spokesperson for the facility Mark Opgrande stated that Ramirez was booked on August 20, 2021, for robbery or attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, carrying or possessing a firearm by a convicted felon, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of contraband by an inmate, and committing a gang-related offence as a condition for gang membership charges.

This now makes it the fifth inmate to die there this year and the second one within only a matter of days.

| Fourth inmate dies at Oklahoma County Jail in 2023 >

At approximately 6 a.m. Friday, April 23rd a Detention Officer discovered 37-year-old Courtenay Doyle unresponsive in her cell while conducting sight checks.

The Detention Officer called for medical staff and immediately began life-saving measures.

EMSA transported Doyle to the hospital, where she was declared deceased at approximately 7:16 a.m. Friday.