Second location in Norman targeted by vandals, dismembered animal parts left scattered

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Another Norman resident says her business was the target of vandalism after animal parts were discovered on the property.

Suzette Grillot, Co-Owner and Founder of The Third Space says chicken feet, animal blood and what appeared to be animal organs were left at the front door of the business earlier this week.

Former Norman City Council Member, Alex Scott’s home was also targeted earlier this week in the same way.

“Of course, it’s a threat. It’s intimidation, it’s bullying,” said Grillot.

Grillot says the vandalism happened just days after a meeting at the business between a number of different groups against racial injustice. She says the meeting became heated and contentious and ended with some storming out.

“I think that there’s a connection to an event that happened here that did not go well,” she said.

Scott says she served “in a logistical role” at the meeting and believes she was targeted.

“I did not appreciate having to pick up dead, dismembered remains…It’s inappropriate. It’s disturbing,” said Scott.

The culprits were out of camera view at Scott’s home, but at the business, four people were allegedly caught in the act.

“There needs to be a process of reconciliation and truth telling and accountability,” said Grillot.

Both Scott and Grillot refuse to call police or involve law enforcement. They say previous negative encounters have caused them to lose trust in the Norman Police Department.

“We work together as a community as a coalition to identify what happened here,” said Grillot.

Grillot tells KFOR that while the vandalism will not keep the group from continuing their work in the community, tensions do remain high.

“Could it escalate? Sure. I think anyone that is capable of this could easily escalate to the next level…We’re living in a very uncertain time, this is a time when there are a lot of really horrible things going on in our community in our society that are systemic in nature, systemic in oppression and racism and we need to be working together to address these problems,” said Grillot.

If you have any information about the events, you’re asked to email communitysafetyokc@protonmail.com