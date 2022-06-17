OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say they have identified a second probable case of monkeypox in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health says a central Oklahoma resident who recently traveled internationally is the state’s second probable case of monkeypox.

Currently, the individual is in isolation.

Officials say they are working to contact trace to identify those who may have been exposed to monkeypox through the individual.

Health leaders say this most recent case has no connection or relation to the first case of monkeypox identified in Oklahoma earlier this month.

“We knew there was a possibility of more cases being identified in the state,” said Jolianne Stone, State Epidemiologist. “Our response team remains activated and continues to coordinate various areas within the agency to respond as necessary when a case arises.”

Officials say the virus is not easily transmissible, but it can be spread through direct, physical contact with an infected person or animal. It can also be spread through large respiratory droplets or through direct contact with body fluids and lesions, as well as bedding and contaminated materials.

Monkeypox can be spread from the onset of symptoms until all lesions have healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed.

Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, rash, swollen lymph nodes. An infected person will also have firm, deep-seated, and well-circumscribed lesions.