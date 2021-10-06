Security camera captures agent-involved shooting in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A deadly shootout left a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives injured in Nashville.

The exchange of gunfire took place Tuesday afternoon down the street from Metro Nashville Police Headquarters. WKRN obtained surveillance video from a business near the shootout.

The footage captures the moment multiple bullets are seen hitting the windshield of a vehicle.

Due to the nature of both the shootout and the investigation, the video has been blurred and cropped to not reveal certain details.

A police spokesperson confirmed the suspect as Corey Daniel Wellman, 40. He was injured in the shootout and later died from his injuries, the spokesperson said.

The ATF special agent was taken to the hospital.

The FBI is leading an investigation into the shootout.