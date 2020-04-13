Follow the storms
KFOR Interactive Radar
1  of  2
Live Now
Presidential Coronavirus Pandemic Task Force daily briefing KFOR Afternoon News

See what photo the Hubble Space Telescope took on your birthday

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – NASA is showing space lovers a picture the Hubble took on their birthday to mark the telescope’s 30th year in orbit.

All you must do is go online and enter the month and date, and the generator will reveal what it captured on your special day.

For example, entering March 25 turns up an interstellar bubble called N44F, which was captured in 2000.

Launched in 1990, Hubble has been exploring the universe 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

To find out what it saw on your birthday, click here.

Share this story

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter