Semi driver charged after truck rolls into Minneapolis protesters

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

MINNEAPOLIS — A man accused of driving his semi-truck into a group of protesters marching on a closed Minnesota freeway on Sunday has been charged with assault.

Authorities said 35-year-old Bogdan Vechirko’s alleged action incited “a crowd of peaceful demonstrators.”

Bogdan Vechirko (Credit: Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office)

None of the thousands marching over the death of George Floyd was hurt in the incident, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Vechirko was treated for minor injuries to his eyes and nose after getting into a scuffle with protesters.

The Minnesota State Patrol called it a “very disturbing” and “inciting” action by the driver, but it wasn’t clear whether it was deliberate, reported The Associated Press.

The incident happened on Interstate 35W near downtown Minneapolis. Officials said the truck appeared to have been on the closed section of freeway before barriers were put up.

Vechirko was being held without bail.

