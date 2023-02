OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- OKCFD responded to a semi-truck and single crash on Southwest Expressway and I-44.

Officials found one person trapped inside the single car and transported to the local hospital.

The condition of the person is currently unknown.

As a result of the crash, OHP has confirmed I-44 northbound lanes at the SW 59th exit are shut down.

The shut down includes contents of the semi-truck were spilled on I-44.

KFOR will update as more information arrives.