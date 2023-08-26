OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- OKCFD and OHP responded to a semi-truck fire on I-35 Southbound and NE 50th St early Saturday morning.

According to OHP, the driver hit a construction wall and a gas tank came off releasing oil onto the southbound lanes.

The truck was fully engulfed in flames.

The driver wasn’t in the truck at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

The southbound lanes of I-35 have been shutdown as a result of the fire and spill.

KFOR will update as more information arrives.