Semi-truck veers off Kilpatrick Turnpike, crashes into multiple structures

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A semi-truck crashed into multiple structures after it veered off the Kilpatrick Turnpike Saturday afternoon.

The truck was traveling southbound when it departed the Turnpike, went into a field and through several backyard fences. Then it hit the corner of a house and a duplex before hitting a parked car and coming to a stop.

“We’re not really sure why he came off the turnpike,” Jack Damrill with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said.

The truck driver was taken to the hospital for treatment, but the extent of his injuries is unknown.

No one else was injured in the crash.

Earlene Carr had her home damaged in the crash. She says she left about half an hour before it happened.

“I’m thankful, grateful to God that we had just left,” she said.

She says her alarm system alerted her that something was wrong.

“I rushed home,” she said. “I didn’t know what happened, I still didn’t know it was part of my home, and when I got to the back, my kitchen is missing.”

Authorities are still trying to figure out the cause.

“Traffic was pretty light on the turnpike when it happened so troopers will be investigating what happened, whether it was a medical incident or some other incident with the truck maybe,” Damrill said.

As for Carr, she’s just thankful she and her family weren’t home at the time of the crash.

“I’m just glad everybody is okay and nobody was harmed, that’s a blessing,” she said.

Firefighters did have to help stabilize a brick veneer wall of one of the structures that had been compromised during the crash.

Officials don’t have an estimate on the extent of the damage yet.