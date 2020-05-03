Seminole Fire Department seeking information after ambulance involved in hit-and-run

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Seminole Fire Department said on its Facebook page Sunday that a person hit one of their ambulances while it was responding to an emergency call and then drove away from the scene.

“Shortly after 1 a.m. this morning an SFD Ambulance was involved in a hit and run vehicle accident while responding to a separate emergency. The accident occurred when a vehicle ran the stop sign at Strothers Ave & University St, striking the front of our ambulance.”

The vehicle that left the scene is described as black and should be missing the rear bumper.

No one was injured and the ambulance received minor damage.

If you have information regarding the persons involved please contact the Seminole Police Deparment, 405-382-3434