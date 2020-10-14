Senate democrats urge Governor Stitt to do more to combat COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — On Tuesday, the Oklahoma Senate democrats sent Governor Stitt a letter urging him to do more to combat COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

“It just seemed important to say something to the governor,” Senator Kay Floyd, (D) District 46, said.

In a letter sent by Oklahoma Senate democrats to Governor Stitt on Tuesday, Floyd wrote, “The Senate democrats once again urge you to take stronger action to combat COVID-19 in Oklahoma.”

“You see the numbers and when we wrote that, we were already at a record high and reading the news today, we’ve gone even higher with 1,121 new cases which, that brings our 7 day average to a record high,” Floyd said.

As of Tuesday night, 749 COVID patients were recovering in the hospital.

Also on Tuesday, EMSA officials told the OKC city council, “There are currently no additional staffed ICU beds available in Oklahoma City.”

“Now with the hospital situation in the metro area, without ER room, ICU rooms being overflooded, you don’t even want to be sick now,” Sen. George Young, (D) Oklahoma City, said.

These are reasons why Oklahoma State Medical Association president Dr. George Monks believes state leaders should provide more resources for hospitals.

“As hospitalizations increase, it is imperative our state leaders give our hospital the resources, including staffing, needed to meet this increase,” ​Dr. Monks told News 4.

Senate democrats are also urging Governor Stitt to “provide school districts with resources to prevent COVID-19 transmission in schools.”

“It’s not just the need for air filtration systems, which we need and the plexi glass dividers, which we need, and more PPE, were being told by education experts that they’re also going to need more nurses, school nurses and they’re going to need more counselors,” Floyd said. “I have sent the governor written letters and I have never received a written response.”

However, News 4 received a response from Governor Stitt’s office, which reads,

“Governor Stitt has consistently refrained from politicizing the response to COVID-19. He remains committed to protecting the most vulnerable Oklahomans while minimizing the other harmful effects of this pandemic. The governor and his administration are working with all stakeholders in Oklahoma’s response without engaging in political theatrics.” Charlie Hannema, Chief of Communications