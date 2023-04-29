OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Runners from the young, to the young at heart, made their way to the starting line at the Memorial Marathon “Run to Remember” in downtown Oklahoma City Saturday morning. The day featured the 5K, Kids Marathon, and the newest race, the Senior Marathon.

Many of the participants Saturday were taking part in the races for the first time.

OKC Memorial Marathon 2023, Image courtesy KFOR

“I’m originally from New York but I came out and I’m doing this in memory of everybody who died here because we should provide more love than hate,” said one runner before the start of the senior race.

One group of women have been recording miles since January to be part of the Senior Marathon.



“We’ve been walking together for the 21-25 mile and then now we get the last mile and we get a medal for the 26 miles for the marathon,” said one participant.

Another woman KFOR spoke to said this race was extra emotional for her.



“I worked downtown at the time of the bombing, at the Liberty Bank building. So this is very special for me,” said the participant.

Among the crowd was our KFOR Chief Photographer, Steve Pusateri, who spent months covering the bombing when it first happened.



These runners were racing to honor the lives lost and the lives forever changed during the bombing on April 19, 1995.

At the Kids Marathon, hundreds of little ones filled the roads in downtown. Members of the Mustang High School’s football team volunteered to help keep the smallest runners safe.

“We’re just running with them, making sure they all finish,” said Blake Davis, Mustang offensive lineman.

OKC Memorial Marathon 2023, Image courtesy KFOR

The kids portion has been a way to share the significance of the bombing with the next generation.



“we’re just doing it for the run to remember,” said Violet, a runner.



“Because it’s run to remember,” said Cason, running for the first time.

Sunday there will be a sunrise service before runners from across the globe line up for the marathon and half marathon races.