‘Sesame Street’ launches a podcast to help educate kids

The cover art for “The Sesame Street Podcast with Foley & Friends.” The podcast, led by 6-year-old furry monster Foley and her sidekick Mikee the Microphone, gives some screen-free educational entertainment to kids who may be having spotty school lessons during the pandemic. (Audible via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — What has more letters than the alphabet?

That’s easy: The post office.

That joke sponsored by the letter A is a highlight of the first original podcast from “Sesame Street,” featuring music, interactive games and Muppets galore.

“The Sesame Street Podcast with Foley & Friends” is an offering on Audible that gives some screen-free educational entertainment to kids who may be having spotty school lessons during the coronavirus pandemic.

The podcast is led by 6-year-old, exuberant Foley, “the sound-maker monster.”

The podcast kicked off last week and there are 15 episodes, released Tuesdays and Thursdays.