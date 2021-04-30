Several agencies respond to house fire in Spencer

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPENCER, Okla.. (KFOR) – Fire crews from several different agencies responded to an early morning blaze in Spencer.

Shortly before 5 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to a house fire in the 9800 block of N.E. 30th St. in Spencer.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they realized the entire home was engulfed in flames.

Crews from Nicoma Park, Spencer, Oklahoma City, Forest Park and the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office rushed to the scene.

A man who lived at the home told KFOR that his three dogs were inside the structure, but were rescued before suffering any serious injuries.

At this point, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Download the NEW KFOR App!

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report