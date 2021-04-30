Several agencies respond to house fire in Spencer

SPENCER, Okla.. (KFOR) – Fire crews from several different agencies responded to an early morning blaze in Spencer.

Shortly before 5 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to a house fire in the 9800 block of N.E. 30th St. in Spencer.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they realized the entire home was engulfed in flames.

Crews from Nicoma Park, Spencer, Oklahoma City, Forest Park and the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office rushed to the scene.

A man who lived at the home told KFOR that his three dogs were inside the structure, but were rescued before suffering any serious injuries.

At this point, the cause of the fire is under investigation.