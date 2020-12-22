Several apartments evacuated due to kitchen fire

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An apartment complex in Oklahoma City had to be evacuated briefly due to a kitchen fire overnight.

After midnight on Tuesday morning, Oklahoma City fire crews were called to a fire at an apartment complex near N.W. 10th and MacArthur Blvd.

Investigators say they evacuated eight units and got everyone out safely, but say one person had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
New Year's Day! The countdown is ON!
January 01 2021 12:00 am

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter