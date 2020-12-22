Several apartments evacuated due to kitchen fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An apartment complex in Oklahoma City had to be evacuated briefly due to a kitchen fire overnight.
After midnight on Tuesday morning, Oklahoma City fire crews were called to a fire at an apartment complex near N.W. 10th and MacArthur Blvd.
Investigators say they evacuated eight units and got everyone out safely, but say one person had to be treated for smoke inhalation.
