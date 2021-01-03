Several county health departments announce vaccination clinics

A healthcare worker holds a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vial at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, in South Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 17, 2020. (REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo)

OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – Several county health departments have started posting information on when vaccination clinics will be available. Due to high demand, health officials are asking people to keep an eye on social media for future clinics.

“A lot of this information we get just a few days at a time. That’s what we have to make decisions on, so it doesn’t give us a lot of lead time to predict when we will be able to serve certain groups,” Deputy Commissioner of Health Keith Reed said earlier this week.

The State Health Department says the vaccination plan is “fluid.” Some health departments are starting to schedule appointments. Check their linked Facebook pages for details.

Monday morning, Seminole and Grady County Health Departments will be taking appointments by phone. The clinic will be at each health department and is for first responders, healthcare workers, and adults over 65.

McClain County will have an alternating schedule between their Purcell and Blanchard locations.

Enid will have vaccinations Monday at the Stride Bank Events Center.

El Reno will have an event at the Redlands Community College.

Guthrie will have one on Tuesday.

Payne and Lincoln Counties will have them on Monday and Tuesday for first responders and healthcare workers.

Pottawatomie County will have one on Thursday at FireLake Arena.

The Norman location is full right now.

Many clinics are filling up quickly and may already be full, but future clinics will be available. You don’t have to be a resident of each county to get vaccinated.

“Really, just pay attention to public messaging. This is a very rapidly changing landscape,” Reed said.

Oklahoma County has not announced any locations or dates yet. Other counties may have additional information on social media.

Check your county’s health department Facebook page for the most up-to-date information and ways to schedule appointments.