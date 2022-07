NOBLE COUNTY, Ok. (KFOR) – There’s an active large grass fire with structures involved in Noble County on County Road 30.

There have been several surrounding county fire departments sent to assist.

KFOR spoke with Enid/Garfield County Emergency Management, they tell News 4, crews are being relieved a little at a time and they seem to have the fire under control.

They do ask you to avoid that area if possible.