OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are leaving the Sooner State for business or a vacation, Will Rogers World Airport stresses that you will want to double-check your flight status.

Due to the winter storm that is moving into Oklahoma, Delta Airlines has canceled all of its Wednesday morning flights out of Will Rogers World Airport.

American Airlines has also canceled all of its overnight flights for Wednesday, but says it plans to resume flights on Thursday morning, starting at 8 a.m.

To check your flight status, visit Will Rogers’ website.