Several Oklahoma businesses require masks despite increasing pushback

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As Oklahoma begins reopening, some mandates to wear masks in public are coming under fire, but several businesses are still requiring the precaution from customers.

“Even if we weren’t required to have masks, we would still make people wear masks,” said Jason King.

King owns 23rd Street Body Piercing and Atomic Lotus Tattoos, both requiring close contact between the artist and customer. The state has mandatory guidelines for parlors like them to open, but King said wearing masks would already be necessary to enter for the safety of his employees and family.

He’s already told off a potential customer who didn’t want to wear one.

“Your right to not wear a mask ends at my right to have you wear a mask in my business. This is my house. It’s a private business, it’s not a public park, you didn’t pay taxes for this. It’s mine,” King said.

It’s a safely precaution touted by the CDC and considered social courtesy by many.

Costco, Whole Foods, Sam’s Club, and other stores are asking customers to wear masks.

At Red Coyote Running and Fitness, co-owner Jon Beck said it was a decision he and his wife made with their employees.

“If this is going to help in any way possible to help us open up just a little bit sooner, and keep everything on the downward trend, then we’ll take our shot and do it and do our best to keep everybody healthy as best we can,” Beck said.

But mask pushback is increasing.

Stillwater lifted its mask requirement after store employees and police were threatened by people who refuse to wear them.

“Why a city would back down instead of rightfully put people in jail that were threatening other people with guns is a mystery to me,” King said. “It’s an absolute mystery to me.”

In Guthrie, residents sued not to wear masks and lost. Tuesday night, Guthrie leaders will consider extending their mask mandate. If they don’t, it will expire.

But businesses who require it are asking customers to be respectful, and make the sacrifice.

“We’re just doing our best to take care of number one, our team,” Beck said, “and number two, the community that’s coming into our store.”