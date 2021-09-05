A teacher checks temperature of students at school. High school students wearing N95 Face masks waiting in line. (Photo: Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Several school districts will implement mask mandates this week.

Last Thursday, Edmond Public Schools announced a mask mandate for students and staff going into effect on Sept. 8.

Last Friday, Yukon Public Schools announced masks will be required starting the same day.

Superintendent Jason Simeroth posted a video message on social media, saying the decision came after the injunction of SB 658.

“We are attempting to make our school safer as we continue to move forward in a positive fashion to maintain our in person instruction,” he said.

The districts have opt-out potions for medical, religious, and personal reasons.

“No matter what you choose for your student, it is our hope that this opportunity will honor the decision of each and every family in our district,” Simeroth said.

Yukon will also have no visitors until October. They will revisit that policy then.

Noble Public Schools announced Friday masks will be required starting Sept. 7.

Noble and Edmond will review their mask requirements in October.

These districts join Oklahoma City, Western Heights, and Santa Fe South as districts with mask mandates.

Mid-Del Schools will have a special board meeting on Tuesday to vote on a possible mask mandate. If passed, the mandate will go into effect on Wednesday.