OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Several Target stores throughout Oklahoma City along with other areas in Central Oklahoma were evacuated late Saturday according to Oklahoma City Police.

A view of the Rockwell Target location being evacuated.

Moments before the evacuations an email was sent out to several newsrooms including KFOR’s and state lawmakers threatening a detonation of a bomb.

The email starts by writing, “We are going to play a game” and includes the date of April 19, 1995, which is the same date as the deadly Oklahoma City bombing.

It then goes on to say “2 of these Target locations have bombs in them. We hid the bombs inside some product items. The bombs will detonate in several hours, guess which ones have the bombs. Time is ticking.”

OKCPD have said that they are evacuating several stores in the metro out of precaution.

The list of locations includes:

720 SW 19th St, Moore

1700 Garth Brooks Blvd, Yukon

5400 N May Ave, Oklahoma City

1400 24th Ave NW, Norman

7305 SE 29th St, Midwest City

1200 E 2nd St, Edmond-

The Target at 8315 Rockwell Avenue had been evacuated with officers on the scene. Staff and customers were seen at the far end of the parking lot.

KFOR went to the Norman and Edmond location but the stories were not evacuating.

The event comes just days after Target was slammed on social media for its LGBTQ+ children’s merchandise being sold in several stores, which has since been taken off shelves.

This is a developing story.