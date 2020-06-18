Several Tulsa QuickTrip locations to be closed during day of Trump rally

MANCHESTER, NH – FEBRUARY 10: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a “Keep America Great” rally at Southern New Hampshire University Arena on February 10, 2020 in Manchester, New Hampshire. New Hampshire will hold its first in the national primary on Tuesday. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Several QuickTrip locations will be closed in Tulsa on Saturday as a precaution due to President Donald Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ rally.

Mike Thornbrugh, a spokesperson for QuickTrip, provided KFOR a list of the QuickTrip convenience store locations that will be closed on Saturday.

The following QuickTrip locations will be closed:

• 15th and Denver

• 23rd and SW Boulevard

• 15th and Lewis

• 11th and Utica

• I-244 and Gilcrease Museum Road

• 21st and Harvard

“Our reason is with a fluid situation and the unknown, we are simply being proactive for any possible safety issues for employees and customers,” Thornbrugh said. “All employees have been reassigned to help in other locations.”

Trump’s rally will be at 7 p.m. at the BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave. Doors will open at 3 p.m.

The BOK Center has a seating capacity of 19,199, but officials expect around 100,000 people to show up for the rally.