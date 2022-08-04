NEPTUNE BEACH, Florida (KFOR/Storyful) – The same day that a victim suffered a shark bite at a Jacksonville-area beach in Florida, a woman captured video of a shark frenzy, as at least two sharks were feeding in shallow waters at another nearby beach.

The video at the top of this story shows two sets of fins fighting for fish close to the shore, captured by Kara Skonieczny. “There was a little excitement this weekend. I caught a glimpse of a few sharks feeding on baitfish close to shore,” she posted on Instagram.

According to WJXT-TV, “Experts say cleaner oceans, warmer waters, and a resurgence of the bunker fish that sharks feed on are among the reasons for the growing shark population.”