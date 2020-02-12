Shawnee Animal Shelter hosting adoption event for adoptable pets

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – If you’re looking for a sweet addition to your family, the Shawnee Animal Shelter is hoping that you will find exactly who you are looking for during its adoption drive.

As the Hallmark Channel prepares for its third annual ‘American Rescue Dog Show,’ the network has teamed up with Vyve Broadband to help shelter animals find loving homes.

“Our country’s shelters are full of amazing cats and dogs – and, in fact, animals of all kinds – and Hallmark Channel’s Adoption Ever After initiative not only gives them a national platform but creates awareness of the importance of pet adoption,” said Erin McIlvain, EVP, Content Strategy & Distribution, Crown Media Family Networks. “Having partners like Vyve Broadband is critical to our grassroots efforts on the local level and we are proud to collaborate with them in Shawnee at this Saturday’s event, which will not only save the lives of those pets adopted, but will immeasurably enrich the lives of the people who give them the homes they so deserve.”

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 15, the Shawnee Animal Shelter will host an adoption event in the Lowe’s parking lot, located at 4817 N. Kickapoo.

Organizers say the event will feature animal meet and greets, free adoptions, goodies, and a free lunch.