SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – A Shawnee man is facing felony charges after allegedly stabbing a man who was swinging a hatchet at him.

“Oh my gosh. Oh my God, they’re fighting,” an eyewitness frantically told a 911 dispatcher. “There’s a guy outside with an ax. He’s trying to hit another guy.”

The incident happened in the 200 block of N. Market Ave.

Court documents say Michael Ringwald, 53, was threatening his ex-girlfriend. He allegedly said “if she did not come home, he was going to kill” her.

The woman called over another man to “deescalate the situation,” according to the court documents. However, the two men began to argue. The man Ringwald’s ex-girlfriend called over to help allegedly grabbed a hatchet and Ringwald allegedly pulled out a knife from his side pocket.

A witness reported the two men swung their weapons at one another. After the man called over fell, court documents say Ringwald stabbed him in the arm twice.

“Oh my gosh the one guy is bleeding,” said the 911 caller. “He has blood on his arm.”

Ringwald allegedly fled on his motorized bicycle, but police were able to track him down.

He’s currently in the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center, facing charges for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The man Ringwald allegedly stabbed was taken to OU Medical Center for his injuries.