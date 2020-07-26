Shawnee mask mandate to take effect Monday

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – A mask mandate for the city of Shawnee will go into effect at midnight Monday.

It applies to indoor public places.

There are several exceptions:

Persons Under 11 unless required by a school or day care,

Professional office spaces where there is no face-to-face interactions with public,

While eating and drinking in restaurants,

Where not practical or feasible to wear a face covering. (Dental services, medical)

When engaged in a sporting activity

Performing cardio, but effort should be made to socially distance

Attending any indoor religious service or ceremony as long as social distancing is practiced

In public or private school building or other facility unless required by school to wear covering

Persons with developmental, mental, and/or medical disability, including persons who are deaf and hard of hearing

As for penalties, before it’s considered an offense, officers will offer the person a mask or ask them to leave the indoor public place. There will be no citation if a person takes one of those options.

The first and second offenses are a $9 fine. Any offense after that will have a maximum penalty of $100.

The city is asking people to not call 911 for mask violations, because that makes it difficult for dispatchers to respond to serious calls. People can report mask violations at 405-273-2122.

The mandate will be in effect until Sept. 30.

