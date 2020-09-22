Shawnee Police investigating racist vandalism after swastika painted on storefront

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Shawnee Police say they’re investigating a possible hate crime after a storefront was vandalized with spray paint early Monday morning.

Kay, the owner of TopNotch Medz dispensary, spent her morning cleaning up.

“I don’t see other dispensaries getting bashed around here,” Kay said. “It’s only us! It’s 2020. Racism shouldn’t be happening anymore.”

Kay says she rushed to work to find a swastika etched in white paint and more writing off to the side.

“It said white lives matter,” Kay said. “People want to bring race into our business. We treat everyone with kindness and respect every single time.”

But Shawnee Police aren’t left with much to go off of. The store’s surveillance cameras caught a quick, grainy glimpse of the man behind the spray pain can.

The man is seen wearing a hoodie and a black mask before disappearing in a matter of seconds.

“The police said that’s actually a threat,” Kay said.

Kay says she’s 21 years old and recently moved to Shawnee to start her business less than three months ago.

“He doesn’t like who we are,” Kay said. “We are going to keep running our business. We are going to keep doing our thing. It actually just pushes us even harder.”

Kay tells KFOR she’s called before at least once when someone inside her business began threatening her and her employees.

For this particular instance, Kay says she’s now offering a $1,000 reward if anyone knows who did this.

Shawnee Police says this case is still under investigation.

