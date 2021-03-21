Shawnee Police search for suspect in church donation theft

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Police are looking for a suspect who stole hundreds of dollars from a church donation jar.

In surveillance video from the Shawnee Bible Church, you can see the suspect pull up to the door, walk in, and take the jar of money.

Police have also released this photo of the suspect and vehicle.

Pastor Robby Robinson says the jar was filled with about $400 that was going towards Gideons International.

They didn’t discover the jar was missing until a couple days later.

“Someone went to put some money in on Sunday and they were like, ‘where is it?’ and that’s when we were like, we’re going to do some investigation,” Robinson said.

That’s when they saw what happened on security footage, only to discover it was someone they had helped earlier in the day.

Robinson says the suspect told him he was passing through town and needed some gas for his car.

“We actually went down to the gas station, put some gas in his car, and he came back afterwards and that’s when he actually swiped the jar,” he said. “I was really disappointed. I was upset because we had just taken care of, helped him out, and he was very thankful for that.”

He says if the suspect needed help, they could’ve connected him to other resources.

“Hopefully he needs [the money], hopefully he’s using it for the right reason and then he’s forgiven, can be forgiven through Christ,” Robinson said. “If people need help we can put them in touch with resources and get help but stealing from folks is just not the way.”

If you know who the suspect is, call the Shawnee Police detective investigating at 405-878-1634.