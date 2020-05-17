Shawnee teen dies overnight in Pottawatomie Co. crash; discovered about 8 hours later

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – An 18-year-old man died in an early Sunday morning crash just outside of Shawnee and was not discovered until 10 a.m.- almost 8 hours later.

Landon Elliott was traveling westbound on Moccasin Trail around 2:30 a.m. Sunday when he failed to yield at the stop sign and continued westbound across all lanes of North Harrison Ave., over the curb, through the ditch, striking multiple trees.

Elliott’s Volkswagen Jetta rolled an unknown number of times and coming to rest on its driver side approximately 70 yards from North Harrison Ave. Despite wearing his seatbelt, Elliott was ejected.

Elliot and his vehicle were located at approximately 10:19 a.m.