OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It has been a long road to parenthood for Ethan and Bridget Foster of Blanchard. Bridget was told she would never be able to have babies due to chemo treatments and a bone marrow transplant as a child, while battling leukemia.

Lane was born 3-and-a-half months premature. Photo provided by the Foster family.

But then, everything would change. “It was quite a surprise, a godsend, a miracle – all those things in one. And to find out we were having twins made it even crazier.” Lane and Ellie were born February 28th of 2021 – three-and-a-half months early. Bridget and Ethan would spend the following 125 days in the NICU at Integris Health Children’s at Baptist Medical Center.

Tiny Lane in Mom’s arms. Photo provided by the Foster family.

The twins were extremely premature. Lane weighed only two pounds and his twin Ellie weighed even less. Sadly, Ellie contracted an infection that would take her life at just two-weeks-old. Her heartbroken parents worried the same would happen to Lane. “Every day there was a chance we could have lost him. Every day we left the NICU with worry,” Bridget said. But little Lane held on and eventually got stronger. More than four months later he was able to go home.

Fast forward to April 20th, 2022 – Lane’s surprise baby brother, Tucker, was born, who also ended up in the same NICU as his siblings. But Tucker was only seven weeks early and weighed 5 pounds, 5 ounces, which was much larger than Lane and Ellie. “He was huge. I mean, comparatively speaking. But when I heard him cry for the very first time, I could tell he was strong and healthy. After months of worry – I could finally breathe,” a relieved Bridget said.

Mom and Dad with newborn Tucker. Photo provided by the Foster family.

After just two weeks in the NICU, Tucker went home on Friday, May 6th, just in time for Mother’s Day weekend. “Having all four of us at home together for the very first time is the best Mother’s Day present I could ever ask for,” Bridget said.

Bridget, Tucker, Lane, and Ethan Foster. Photo provided by Integris Health.