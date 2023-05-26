OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they are overwhelmed with dogs and cats, which has led to some animals being euthanized for space.
On Thursday, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare took in 73 animals and recorded just 9 adoptions.
At the same time, 35 animals were euthanized.
“We are now well over our capacity for both dogs and cats. We need the help of our community to save lives. If you’re looking for a new pet adopt. We still have many dogs that the adoption fee is waived,” the shelter posted.
Right now, the shelter has 382 dogs and 224 cats in its care.
All adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on appropriate vaccinations.
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.
It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day but holidays.
For more information, call (405) 297-3100.