LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (KFOR/Storyful) – A Florida mother was recently arrested for allegedly lying about a burglar stealing Christmas gifts for her kids. After the community came together and donated several gifts, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office got a tip stating the original gifts were never stolen and were actually hidden at her relative’s house. They sent The Grinch to help take her into custody – then posted the video on social media.

“Riiiing Riiiing… Hey Shana, Who-ville Called, they want their Grinch back,” the LCSO posted on Facebook.

In the video at the top of this story, The Grinch is seen following behind Shana Hudson, 39, during her arrest in LeHigh Acres.

The Grinch then ushered her to a van labeled “Marcino Motel Courtesy Shuttle,” which is a nickname for the Lee County Jail, and named after Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

“This pathetic behavior is unacceptable,” stated Sheriff Marceno. “This woman took advantage of the system and is now paying the price for her selfish choices.”

The video, which is muted due to copyrighted music, also shows deputies finding the goods that Hudson allegedly claimed were stolen.

Hudson was arrested on a charge of fraud/false report to law enforcement.

“Hudson was transported to the Marceno Motel for her charge where this Grinch will have plenty of time to think twice about stealing Christmas,” the LCSO’s post continued. “We think it’s safe to say, everyone in this county ‘𝙝𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙨, 𝙙𝙤𝙪𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙝𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙨, 𝙡𝙤𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙨’ a liar,” referencing a line from the movie How The Grinch Stole Christmas. “We hope the motel accommodations are much better than her heart this Christmas,” the post stated.