SPENCER (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene on Monday evening near Northeast 36th St. and North Douglas Boulevard in Spencer.

There they found a body inside a car just off the road.

As of right now, there is word on what happened to that individual or why the car was left off the road.

The woman who was found dead was a missing woman out of Midwest City, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The scene is currently under investigation. We will continue to provide updates as more information surfaces.