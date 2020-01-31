Sheriff's investigators finally know identity of 'Lime Lady' 40 years after she was murdered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JONES, Okla. (KFOR) - A bombshell discovery is reopening a 40-year-old cold case out of Oklahoma County.

For years, News 4 has been covering the case, trying to help investigators figure out the identity of a murder victim.

"People need to understand how awful this was,” Capt. Bob Green, an investigator for the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, said.

The case dates back to April 1980 when a group of fishermen found a young woman's body along the banks of a river just outside of Jones. She had been shot three times and dragged into the remote area of Oklahoma County. Her body was then covered in a lime mixture.

"They obviously thought it would help to accelerate the decomposition, but in this case, it actually helped with the moisture in the air from the river, it helped to mummify the body so it was estimated she was there 10 days," Green said.

As investigators scrambled to try and identify the victim, they called her the 'lime lady.'

Decades passed, but no one ever came forward to identify her.

Forty years later, it seems the mystery has finally been solved.

"She said, 'Well, your Christmas gift for this year is a positive ID of your victim," he said.

After four decades, the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office has found out who she is.

"Her name is Tamara Lee Tigard," Green said.

Tamara Tigard lived in Las Vegas at the time and was enlisted in the Army. She was only 20-years-old when she died in 1980.

"It was surreal after all of this time of not knowing anything at all, now I really knew not only who she is or was, but also quite a bit about her life," he said.

And it was all thanks to advanced DNA technology by the nonprofit "DNA Doe Project."

"They're involved in identifying victims like this and they do it through a sophisticated science of taking DNA, creating a profile through one of their lab referrals and then sending that profile to a genealogical research team," Green said.

At first, the nonprofit didn't have enough DNA to test, but just one billionth of a gram more made it a success.

"I believe it was about the first of December of last year, 2019, I got a call, and they said, 'Well, we've got your girl,” Green said.

Turns out, Tamara was reported missing in March of 1980 after saying she was going out for a walk.

"And she was found here four weeks later," he said.

Now, a new chapter begins in this 40-year-old cold case; the hunt for her killer.

"If there's anybody out there in that area where she was found or from here that might now have some information regarding the circumstances of this homicide, now is the time to come forward,” Green said.

If you have any information that can help this case, call the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office at (405) 713-1017.

35.565894 -97.286978