Sheriff's investigators finally know identity of 'Lime Lady' forty years after she was found murdered

JONES, Okla. – It’s a bombshell discovery re-opening a 40-year-old cold case out of Oklahoma County.

We’ve been covering it for years on News Four, trying to help investigators figure out the identity of a murder victim and who killed her.

We now know the answer to one of those questions.

“She said well your Christmas gift for this year is a positive ID of your victim.”

It’s a mystery solved after four decades.

“People need to understand how awful this was,” Captain Bob Green, investigator for the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, said.

A woman’s body found by fisherman. She had been shot three times and dragged to this remote area in Oklahoma county.

Her body was covered in a lime mixture.

“They obviously thought it would help to accelerate the decomposition, but in this case it actually help with the moisture in the air from the river it helped to mummify the body so it was estimated she was there 10 days,”

And that’s how she got her name the lime lady.

Decades and decades have passed by, but nobody ever came forward saying they knew her.

Her body was found in Jones near the North Canadian River. Now 40 years later the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office finally has found out who she is.

“Her name is Tamara Lee Tigard,” Green said.

Tamara Tigard lived in Las Vegas at the time and was enlisted in the army. She was only 20 when she died in 1980.

“It was surreal after all of this time of not knowing anything at all now I really knew not only who she is or was but also quite a bit about her life.”

And it was all thanks to advanced DNA technology by nonprofit “DNA Doe Project.”

“They’re involved in identifying victims like this and they do it through a sophisticated science of taking DNA, creating a profile through one of their lab referrals and then sending that profile to a genealogical research team,” Green said.

At first the nonprofit didn’t have enough DNA to test, but just one billionth of a gram more made it a success.

“I believe it was about the first of December of last year 2019 I got a call, and they said, ‘well we’ve got your girl,” Green said.

Turns out Tamara was reported missing in March of 1980 after saying she was going out for a walk.

“And she was found here four weeks later.”

Now a new chapter begins in this 40 year old cold case – the hunt for her killer.

“if there’s anybody out there in that area where she was found or from here that might now have some information regarding the circumstances of this homicide now is the time to come forward,” Green said.

If you have any information that can help this case call the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office at 405-713-1017.