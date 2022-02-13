SPENCER, (KFOR) – Police are looking for a man they believe shot a woman in the hand in Spencer Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 8500 block of Silver Creek Dr. The victim was taken to a Midwest City hospital and is expected to be okay.

However, officials said there are inconsistencies with the victim’s story and she’s not cooperating with police, making it difficult to piece together what exactly happened.

Officials believe the suspect is a black male who drove off in an older, dark brown truck and threw the gun out of the window.

A gun magazine, bullets and shell-casings were found nearby at Jones Spencer Rd., but that discovery being related to the shooting has not been confirmed.