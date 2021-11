OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police respond to a shoplifting call around 7 p.m. tonight at a Walmart in NW Oklahoma City that turned into a shooting.

Officials said the shoplifter fired “three to four shots” as officers attempted to apprehend the suspect at the Walmart on Belle Isle Blvd.

Authorities said no one was injured during the shooting and the suspect is now in custody.

This is a developing story.