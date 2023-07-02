OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma has seen an increase in the shortage of dental hygienists and dental assistants working in the state. It has caused a backlog in care. Many Oklahomans have been forced to wait longer to be seen because there are too many vacant positions in the work force.

Sheresa Jackson, owner of Daily Dental Solutions, said there was a number of reasons causing the shortfall.



“There’s the burnout rate or the retirement rate. That kind of will always be a factor,” said Jackson. “COVID was a big factor for us when it became extremely difficult to get professionals in dentistry of all forms, especially dental hygiene.”

Jackson said the state still has not bounced back from the pandemic. She said her company places temps at clinics and has struggled to find dental hygienists or assistants.



“It’s insane,” said Jackson. “We typically have more assignments than we have hygienists.”

According to Oklahoma Policy Institute, nearly one in four Oklahomans live in counties considered dental health professional shortage areas. Even in the more populated cities, like Oklahoma City and Tulsa, needed positions have been left empty.



The executive director of the Oklahoma Board of Dentistry, Susan Rogers, told News 4 that the biggest factor for the shortage was the lack of options when it came to degree programs. The University of Oklahoma offers one of the largest dental hygiene programs, with satellite campuses across the state. Those combine for a little less than 50 graduates a year. Rose State College also offers a program with only 12 hygienists and 12 assistants graduating a year.



“It’s very competitive,” said Nancy Thompson, the college’s dental assisting coordinator. She said students are entering the work force immediately after graduation.



“They have to pass their boards. We have a national board, and we also have a clinical board,” said Thompson. “We have a 100 percent pass rate on both of those.”

She said funding limited the number of open spots in the program, but the college has applied for grants and reached out to private donors to help grow the degree.



The Board of Dentistry said it has made it easier for students to get licensed by the state and has been attracting graduates from out of state to come to Oklahoma and help fill the gap.