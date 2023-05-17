UPDATE 4:52 p.m.: KFOR’s Natalie Clydesdale is reporting law enforcement on the scene say 3 officers responded to the location of Farrell and Minnesota to someone acting erratically. Authorities confirm the subject pointed a weapon at officers. Officers opened fire, killing the subject. No officers were injured. The scene is still under investigation.

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Shawnee Police Department has confirmed its officers are responding to the area of Farrell and Minnesota in reference to a male pointing a gun at vehicles.

Image courtesy KFOR

Authorities say officers contacted the male who pointed the firearm at them, and shots were fired.

The incident is under investigation. OSBI has also been requested to the scene.

This story is still developing. KFOR has a team headed to the scene.