Shower benches sold at Costco ‘may break unexpectedly’ during use; 70,000 units recalled after injuries

Consumers who purchased the benches through Costco are urged to stop using the product immediately. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – A teak shower bench sold exclusively through Costco is being recalled following multiple reports of injuries, including one report of a fractured tailbone.

The benches, produced by Ivena International, “may break unexpectedly when in use[,] posing a fall hazard to the user,” according to an Ivena International recall notice shared on Costco’s website.

The recalled items featured exterior packaging printed with item number 1049998 and Universal Product Code (UPC) 8886474018015.

The recalled products, advertised as being constructed from “100% wood,” are made from teak and feature wood paneling on the seat and lower shelf. But consumers have so far reported 81 incidents of the benches “collapsing, breaking during use, or falling apart,” per a recall notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on Thursday. Four of those incidents resulted in injuries, including a fractured tailbone, bruising, or “persistent head and body aches.”

The recall affects approximately 70,000 shower benches, according to the CPSC. The items were sold between October 2018 through June 2021, for around $80 in-store and $90 online.

Consumers who purchased the benches should stop using the product “immediately,” according to both the CPSC and Ivena International. The notices also encourage customers to return the item to Costco for a full refund.

More information, as well as consumer contact information for Ivena International, can be found in the CPSC’s recall notice.