Showers, storms, snow and severe weather

Get ready for a wild ride on the Oklahoma weather roller coaster.

After sunny skies with highs in the 80’s and 90’s Thursday, we will see cloudy, windy, cold and wet weather Friday.

Highs Friday will struggle to make it to the 50’s Friday afternoon.

We will see waves of showers all day with severe weather possible tonight. Some storms will have a chance of small hail and strong winds. Flash flooding will remain the main risk.

The good news is the rain will end around 12pm Saturday, so Saturday afternoon and Sunday look good.

Spring starts next week and (of course) we will be tracking severe weather chances almost every day next week.

It’s looking like a wet and active weather pattern.

We’ll keep you 4Warned.