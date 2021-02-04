Sign-up reopened for Feb. 5 Mercy COVID-19 first dose vaccination clinic in Oklahoma City

Syringes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a tray in a vaccination room at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City-County Health Department is reopening sign-ups for the Mercy COVID-19 vaccination clinic that will administer first COVID-19 doses to people 65 and older on Friday.

The COVID vaccine clinic will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at Mercy’s Meinders Neuroscience Institute, 4120 W. Memorial Road (north entrance). The vaccinations are for people age 65 and older.

Go to www.signupgenius.com/go/8050e4babaf2ba4ff2-65mercy to sign up for the clinic.

OCCHD announced on Twitter that new slots became available because many people who previously signed up were not part of the 65 and older age group.

The clinic is for first dose only. Pfizer doses will be offered.

